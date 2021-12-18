'Daunted & Sad’: Ashley Park on Scenes Without Lily Collins in Emily in Paris S2

The second season of the Emmy-nominated show Emily in Paris is scheduled to release on 22 December. The show has garnered mixed reactions and Netflix had revealed that the show’s first season was the streaming platform’s most popular comedy series in 2020. The Quint talked to Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) about the upcoming season.

When asked if she has any advice for her character, especially about the love triangle between Emily, Camille, and Gabriel, Lily Collins advised that people should lean on their friends.

Collins also revealed what her favourite product to advertise was on the show. In Darren Star’s Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily is an American at Savoir, a French marketing firm with high profile clients.

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, talked about her character’s journey from the first season to the next, especially since Mindy has more scenes without Emily this time around.

Talking about working without Collins, Park said, “She’s such a good guide, number 1, on those days and I can really lean on her. Not that I couldn’t with other cast members but I had to be more of a leader on those days. I didn’t have the absolute knowing that I was in good hands like with scenes with Lily.”

Watch the video for more.