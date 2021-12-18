Tahira Wasn't Happy With My Physical Transformation: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana also opened up about not casting a trans woman as Maanvi in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.
Ayushmann Khurrana's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit theatres on 10 December. The film tells the story of a bodybuilder Manu who falls in love with Vaani, a trans woman. In conversation with The Quint, Ayushmann talks about his physical transformation for the film, and how his wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids felt about it.
"She (Tahira) was like 'I thought I married a poet, or a writer, or an artist, who is this guy'?" Ayushmann revealed.
He also opened up about casting Vaani Kapoor in the film instead of a trans woman. On working with director Abhishek Kapoor, the actor said that Kapoor told him to 'come out of Bala and Dream Girl' and said, "Mera hero hero lagna chahiye. (My hero should look like a hero.)"
