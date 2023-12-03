Join Us On:

Kriti Sanon Denies Claims of Promoting Trading Platforms on 'Koffee With Karan'

In her statement, Kriti wrote that she has taken legal action.

Kriti Sanon took to social media to call out reports claiming that she promoted "some trading platforms" on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Kriti shared screenshots of some of the articles on Instagram Stories and called them 'completely fake and false'. The actor also said that she has taken legal action.

Kriti wrote on Instagram Stories, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent. These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms.”

She added, “I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports.” Sharing the screenshots Kriti wrote, "Fake news alert."

