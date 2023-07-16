Here's How Kareena, Kiara, Anushka Wished 'Coolest' Katrina Kaif on Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th birthday on 16th July. A few hours prior to her special day, the actor was spotted jetting out of Mumbai with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, for the celebration.
On Sunday, several celebrities took to social media to send their best wishes to the "coolest" star on her birthday.
Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal was among the first to wish Katrina. Sharing a picture of himself with the actor, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif Lots of love and big tight hug."
Here, have a look at his post:
Kareena Kapoor shared a pretty picture of Katrina on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous. Keep Shining. Much love @katrinakaif."
Anushka Sharma wrote for Katrina, "Happy birthday Katrina. Wishing you love and light always."
Sharvari Wagh also shared a picture of herself with the actor and wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Kat!! Love you lotss."
Kiara Advani also shared a picture of Katrina on her story and captioned it, "Happy birthday stunner. Wishing you abundant love and happiness."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
