'Vicky & Sunny Were Teenagers': Sham Kaushal Recalls His Battle With Cancer

In his conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Sham revealed that he had just finished his shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya in 2003 and returned home. "As soon as I got back, there were a lot of complications in my stomach. "Sometime in October, I had to get admitted to Nanavati Hospital."

The filmmaker revealed that after his surgery and biopsy, the doctors said that he wouldn't survive.

"Vicky was around 15, and Sunny was almost 14. I accepted the fact that I wouldn’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy. I am 48. I started from nothing, and I have achieved a lot. You take me away, but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person," he further said on Rajshri Unplugged.

Sham further shared that after 50 days of staying in the hospital and undergoing a few surgeries, he was discharged and eventually fully recovered.

"After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that," he added.