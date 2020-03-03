Kareena Wishes Sahir Ludhianvi Film With Irrfan Had Materialised

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been wanting to make a biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi for quite some time, and had even brought Irrfan Khan on board to play the poet and lyricist in 2017. Several actors were in talks to play the role of renowned poet Amrita Pritam opposite him, and Kareena Kapoor almost ended up doing the film. The project, however, never materialise.

While we missed out on seeing Kareena and Irrfan together in the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, the two actors now star together in Angrezi Medium, where Kareena is playing an extended cameo as a cop.