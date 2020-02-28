Watch Radhika’s MJ Moves in Angrezi Medium’s ‘Nachan Nu Jee Karda’

The trailer for Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium dropped on 13 February. It stars Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a sequel to the 2017 comedy film Hindi Medium and has been directed by Homi Adajania.

The trailer shows Irrfan Khan as a sweetshop owner with Radhika Madan as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. Angrezi Medium also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.

Watch the trailer here: