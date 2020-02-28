Watch Radhika’s MJ Moves in Angrezi Medium’s ‘Nachan Nu Jee Karda’
Angrezi Medium’s new song ‘Nachan Nu Jee Karda’ just dropped and it sees Radhika Madan pulling off some MJ moves with perfection. Set in a school, the song shows Radhika as a nervous student breaking into dance and enjoying herself completely. Sung by Romy and Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and is a remixed version of an original Punjabi song.
The trailer for Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium dropped on 13 February. It stars Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a sequel to the 2017 comedy film Hindi Medium and has been directed by Homi Adajania.
The trailer shows Irrfan Khan as a sweetshop owner with Radhika Madan as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. Angrezi Medium also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.
Watch the trailer here:
Angrezi Medium is Irrfan Khan’s first film since he took a hiatus from Bollywood and sought treatment in London for a neuroendocrine tumour which he was diagnosed with. The film releases on 20 March.
In July 2019, Irrfan had wrapped up the shoot of Angrezi Medium. Director Homi Adajania marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he called the process of filming an “emotional rollercoaster”. He said that he was determined to do the film against all odds. He tipped his hat to Irrfan and thanked his cast and crew for their support. “Irrfan Khan, you are incredible… and you’re a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say,” he wrote.
