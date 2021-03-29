Karan Johar Celebrates Holi With Kids & Mom, Posts Pics

The photos show Yash and Roohi playing with colours.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karan Johar plays Holi with his kids and mother.</p></div>
Karan Johar took to Instagram to post photos of his Holi celebrations. Given the raging coronavirus pandemic, Karan chose to celebrate the festival with his kids Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar.

The photos show Roohi and Yash dressed in white, with colours smeared on their faces.

"Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever ...", Karan wrote along with the photos.

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor and other celebrities showered their love and wished Karan and his family Happy Holi.

