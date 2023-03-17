'Producers Were Hesitant To Cast Kapil Sharma In Zwigato': Nandita Das
Zwigato is all set to release on 17 March.
Popular television host Kapil Sharma is all set to star in a heartwrenching film about a delivery rider. Directed by Nandita Das, the film follows the journey of Manas as he struggles to make ends meet. The film also stars Shahana Goswami. The trio, who are now gearing up for the release of the film, took some time out to speak to The Quint about the movie, Sharma’s penchant for doing comedy roles and more.
When asked about what prompted Das’s motivations behind making a film about the plight of the delivery executives, she said:
"During Covid, especially during the lockdown, we had such a reality check about where we situate ourselves in this world. You realise there are so many people who literally ‘serve’ you so that your life can be a little easier and convenient and they were witnessing a completely different reality than we were. We were saying, ‘Stay safe, stay home’ while they had no home and they were not safe. Like the people at the hospital and so on the food delivery riders were going out because that was the time they could earn more. And they were risking their lives every day because they were more vulnerable."Nandita Das, Filmmaker
Shahana Goswami also opened up about the strict gender roles that are present in today’s society, she said:
"All these ideas have existed for a long time. So change also takes time. And the more we see things shifting. The more it is normalised we also see a new ‘normal.’ And that takes time. Along with that, there needs to be that empathy and acceptance of the time when it takes place."Shahana Goswami, Actor
Moreover, the trio were asked if they were attending The Kapil Sharma Show for its promotion and Das quickly replied that they were. The trio also continued to add that they had a fun time in the show and Kapil Sharma will come as a guest this time around.
