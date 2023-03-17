'Producers Were Hesitant To Cast Kapil Sharma In Zwigato': Nandita Das

Popular television host Kapil Sharma is all set to star in a heartwrenching film about a delivery rider. Directed by Nandita Das, the film follows the journey of Manas as he struggles to make ends meet. The film also stars Shahana Goswami. The trio, who are now gearing up for the release of the film, took some time out to speak to The Quint about the movie, Sharma’s penchant for doing comedy roles and more.