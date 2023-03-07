Saurav Gurjar Accuses Kapil Sharma of 'Planting Fake Comments' Under His Picture
Saurav Gurjar is a professional WWE wrestler and actor. He was last seen in Brahmastra.
Saurav Gurjar, a professional wrestler and an actor who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently took to Twitter to call out comedian Kapil Sharma and his team for planting fake comments under the celebrity's post for a segment of the Kapil Sharma Show.
During this segment, called 'Post Ka Post-Mortem', Kapil reads out some hilarious comments posted by netizens under celebrity posts.
In a tweet, Saurav shared a clip from Kapil's show, where the latter used a picture of Ranbir and Saurav, captured during the Brahmastra shoot, for his segment. The picture was originally posted by Saurav.
The actor claimed the comments that Kapil was reading out during the show were posted by his own team, and not social media users.
Saurav wrote in Hindi, "You're a good person, Kapil Sharma. You make people laugh, but how can you and your team post fake comments on social media? This is unacceptable. Jai Hind"
In the clip, Kapil read out a few comments that took a dig at Saurav – and it didn't go down well with the actor. As soon as Saurav posted about this, surprised netizens dropped some comments of their own under the tweet.
One user wrote, "Kapil Sharma, you can't show false comments like this. You must apologise to Saurav Gurjar, he makes our country proud."
Here are some more reactions:
