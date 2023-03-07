Saurav Gurjar Accuses Kapil Sharma of 'Planting Fake Comments' Under His Picture

Saurav Gurjar, a professional wrestler and an actor who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently took to Twitter to call out comedian Kapil Sharma and his team for planting fake comments under the celebrity's post for a segment of the Kapil Sharma Show.

During this segment, called 'Post Ka Post-Mortem', Kapil reads out some hilarious comments posted by netizens under celebrity posts.