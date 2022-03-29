‘Kabir Singh Is an Adapted Copy of Tere Naam’: Filmmaker Satish Kaushik

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik called Kabir Singh an ‘adapted copy’ of his film Tere Naam starring Salman Khan. Both Kabir Singh and Tere Naam have been criticised for having leads exhibiting toxic masculinity.

Talking to Indian Express, Kaushik said, “We’ll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult. Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives the wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam.”

Addressing the criticism about Tere Naam, Kaushik added, “(In ‘Tere Naam’) The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good."