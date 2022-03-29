ADVERTISEMENT

'Humour is Above The Belt': Salman Khan Says a Host Should be Sensitive

Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul said that a host should be sensitive about their jokes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan speaks on the Will Smith-Chris Rock episode.</p></div>
Salman Khan has said that a show's host should be sensitive towards their audience. During an event, the actor was asked if a host should be careful with jokes. Salman's views were echoed by the other guests as well, including Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul. The celebrities voiced their views after Will Smith slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Salman said, "As a host, you have to be sensitive. Humour is above the belt and not below the belt".

To which Varun added, "They get offended and one has to be careful".

Maniesh Paul, who often hosts reality shows, told the press that they "try to draw the line", but at times things get sensitive. "Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive... Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor". Maniesh added that it is the artiste's duty to check what writers have written in the script.

Salman and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, to be held in May in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

