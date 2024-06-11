Jitendra Kumar Addresses Rumours of Being the Highest-Paid Actor of Panchayat 3

Recently, a news report stated that the actor earned Rs 5.6 lakh from the third season of the series. It also claimed that Jitendra was the highest-paid actor of the season with a payment of Rs 70,000 per episode, followed by Neena Gupta who was reportedly making Rs 50,000 per episode.

In another interview with India Today, the actor also addressed rumours of him having a fall out with production house TVF. "There was a lot of panic and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek's transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get troubled) answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don't ask about it, end it now)," he said.

"Given I have had a long association with TVF, people were worried about what went wrong. I understood it's their love and we just waited for the first trailer to end all speculations," he added.

Panchayat helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.