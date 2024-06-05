ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Questions You Might Have From ‘Panchayat’ Season 1 & 2 As You Watch Season 3

'Panchayat' season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Panchayat season 2 released in 2022 and the third season dropped in June 2024. Naturally, it would be futile to try and remember every single detail from the show's previous seasons as you start watching season 3. For example, why did the Secretary (Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek) get transferred? Or why is Binod now completely on Bhushan's side?

And remember the whole 'gajab bezatti hai' moment with the 'Phulera ka damaad'?

Watch the video for the answers to these, and a few more, questions to make your experience of watching Panchayat season 3 seamless.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

videos

Topics:  Panchayat   Neena Gupta   Jitendra Kumar 

