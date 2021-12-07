Javed Akhtar Points Out the Urdu Words Used In BJP's Slogan in Uttar Pradesh

Actor Swara Bhasker had also commented on the resistance artistes face nowadays in telling stories, during an interaction with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Swara told Banerjee, "There are many young people who have risked their careers, their livelihoods to keep resistance alive in their own small ways." She then introduced comedian Munawar Faruqui who is frequently targeted by right wing groups.

"We also have Richa Chadha and others here who are from the film industry. We are facing a lot of resistance to tell stories. We are in a situation today where, for a common citizen like me, on one side there is the mob that's completely unaccountable because the ruling dispensation has found a way to use the mob to its liking and the police and state seem to be fine with it," Swara said, adding, "On the other side you have a state that uses arbitrary power and is distributing UAPA and sedition charges as a prasad from a God we don’t want to pray to but are forced to bow down to. This is our reality."