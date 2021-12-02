'Why Don't You Join Politics?' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Asks Swara Bhasker

Before asking her question, Swara introduced some young artistes to Banerjee who have “risked their careers, their employment and very livelihood to keep resistance alive.” She introduced comedian Munawar Faruqui and said that he spent a month in jail and is regularly targeted by right-wing groups.

She also introduced someone whose venues are often vandalised for hosting comedians like Munawar, Aditi Mittal, and Agrima Joshua. Swara also pointed to other actors from the film industry present at the interaction including Richa Chadha.

Talking about why there is no Meryl Streep in India, Swara said, “There is no Meryl Streep in India because Meryl Streep could stand in front of the President elect of her country and critique him in the harshest way, and not a hair on her head was harmed. We are all unemployable today. For all of us, going to jail in a reality.”