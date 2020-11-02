Was Sexually Abused When I was 14: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira

Speaking about the abuse Ira said, "I was sexually abused when I was 14. At that time I couldn't understand whether the person realised what he was doing and I didn't know how to confide in. It took me a year to be sure that the person was aware of his actions. I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation. Once I was out it didn't feel so bad. I was not scared anymore. It's not something that has scarred me for life".

Ira added that her parents' divorce was also not that traumatising because both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta ensured that they are always there for Ira and Junaid. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she said in her video.