As condolences pour in from Bollywood and fans after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the International Space University in France has paid a tribute to the late actor. Sushant was a strong follower of astronomy and quantum physics.The university tweeted the tribute from its official handle. The Memoriam reads, "We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU's Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.""Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world," read the tribute. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also got together to pay a special tribute to the late actor. In an enriching Instagram chat, Manoj and Shekhar spoke about Sushant as a person, his curious nature, his craft and his passion for Quantum Physics. Manoj Bajpayee reminisced about spending time with Sushant on the sets of Sonchiriya. "Ever since I heard about this devastating news, the image of Sushant is not leaving my mind. On the first day of shoot he came a touched my feet. It struck me then - that one gesture questioned all perceptions and rumours floating about him. I saw this guy and slowly understood where he came from," Manoj said.