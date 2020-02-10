Huma Outraged at Sexual Assault Case at Alma Mater Gargi College

Students and alumni who attended the fest have alleged that there was a serious lapse of security, with the college administration allowing people who did not have the required passes to enter the fest. A student told The Quint that the security personnel present – from both the CRPF and the Delhi Police – did not help to control the crowd. Several students have also shared their ordeal on social media.

A suo Moto probe has been initiated into the incident, the Delhi police said on Monday, 10 February.Atul Thakur, DCP South, told The Quint, “We are questioning people. The CCTV cameras are being checked as well.” He confirmed that the case has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.