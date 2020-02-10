Huma Outraged at Sexual Assault Case at Alma Mater Gargi College
Actor Huma Qureshi has said she is “sick and angry” at the alleged sexual assault of students of Gargi College for Women, her alma mater. At least six students from the Delhi University-affiliated college have alleged that they were molested by unidentified men during their college fest Reverie on Thursday, 6 February.
Huma took to Twitter to express her outrage writing, “Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on?? This is where I studied... Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??”
Students and alumni who attended the fest have alleged that there was a serious lapse of security, with the college administration allowing people who did not have the required passes to enter the fest. A student told The Quint that the security personnel present – from both the CRPF and the Delhi Police – did not help to control the crowd. Several students have also shared their ordeal on social media.
A suo Moto probe has been initiated into the incident, the Delhi police said on Monday, 10 February.Atul Thakur, DCP South, told The Quint, “We are questioning people. The CCTV cameras are being checked as well.” He confirmed that the case has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )