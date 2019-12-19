Farhan, Huma Qureshi, Suhasini Mulay at Mumbai’s Anti-CAA Protests
On 19 December, Mumbai took August Kranti Maidan by storm as over a lakh people gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. The protest witnessed hordes of people screaming slogans, holding placards and raising their voice against the Act. The massive turnout also included a number of celebrities like Jim Sarbh, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Suhasini Mulay, filmmaker Kabir Khan and more. Here’s what they had to say:
“I have grown up in a very beautiful, secular, democratic country and we’re very proud of this country. And I feel like the current bill in its essence, the thought behind it is discriminatory. I don’t even believe that this bill is anti-Muslim, it’s anti-poor. So all the people who are migrants, who are homeless. A lot of women in our country don’t have basic paperwork.”Huma Qureshi, Actor
“Secularism is the pillar of this country and we all want to protect it. Students are the conscience of a country and every student has the right to protest. And I am really proud of the students of Jamia, I am myself from Jamia and I am really proud of the fact that they stood up and made themselves count.”Kabir Khan, Filmmaker
“The government keeps thinking that they are going to ram rod their agenda down the throats of the citizens of this country. I think the time has come to stand and be counted. And the CAB is very clearly directed. It is supposed to be about minorities across the border. First fix the problems in India and then talk about minorities across the border.”Suhasini Mulay, Actor
