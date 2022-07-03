Here’s Why ‘Vikram Vedha’ Actor R Madhavan Is More Excited To See Saif in Remake

In the Tamil version, R Madhavan played the role of Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi was cast as Vedha. The remake also stars Radhika Apte. Vikram Vedha is the story of a cop, Vikram, who is trying to capture a gangster, Vedha. The plot takes a turn when Vedha surrenders himself and tells Vikram three stories about good and evil.

Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which he also directed and produced. The film released in theatres on 1 July.