Trevor Noah to Quit 'The Daily Show' After Seven Years

Trevor Noah announced the news in a special taping of his program in New York, on Thursday evening.

Published
Trevor Noah to Quit 'The Daily Show' After Seven Years
Trevor Noah has decided to quit The Daily Show after his seven-year-long tenure at the flagship Comedy Central series. The comedian took over the program from its former host Jon Stewart in 2015 and transfromed the show for a new generation of viewers, receiving a lot of love for his witty anecdotes and impressions over the years.

Noah revealed the big news and shared his future plans with an audience at Thursday evening's special taping of the show in New York, as per a report by Variety.

Noah shared the taping with his special message for his viewers on social media, as well. Thanking his audience in the video, he said, "I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. I thought it was a crazy bet, I still think it was a crazy choice, bringing this random African and this Chinese guy from Malaysia. But, what a journey’s it’s been."

Talking about his recent visit to India he shared, "I recently went to India for the first time and the people there have supported everything that we've done. And I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been something that I never expected."

He further added, "In the seven years, I realized that my time is up and in the most beautiful way."

