Govinda to be Questioned by Odisha EoW In Rs 1000 Crore Scam Probe

An EoW official has clarified that Govinda "is neither a suspect nor an accused" in the case.

The Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has said that they will question Govinda in connection to the Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam investigation, as per reports. The scam reportedly involved Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token), which allegedly operated an illegal online ponzi scheme in India by posing as a crypto investment venture.

As per a report by ETimes, Govinda had reportedly endorsed the company's work and will be questioned regarding that. "We will send a team to Mumbai to question film star Govinda, who had attended STA's grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos," EOW Inspector General JN Pankaj told The Times of India.

The officer further clarified that Govinda "is neither a suspect nor an accused" in the case. He added that if it's proved that Govinda had only endorsed the company, he would be considered a witness.

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha also told the publication that the actor has no connection to the case. “Govinda has nothing to do with the case. He had gone through an agency for an event and returned, we have nothing to do with the business or branding of it. All half baked news has been published in the media," Shashi said.

Several arrests have already been made in the case. Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das, the heads of the company in India and Odisha respectively, were arrested earlier this year.

