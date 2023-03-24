Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta & Others Mourn Director Pradeep Sarkar's Demise
Ajay Devgn wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest."
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for hit films like Parineeta and Mardaani passed away on Friday, 24 March. He was 67. His sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to write, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada"
Hansal Mehta wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."
Kunal Kohli took to Twitter to write, "Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here’s a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema."
Manoj Bajpayee's tweet read, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!"
Author Onir wrote, "Waking up to another sad loss … too early … #RipPradeepSarkar"
While Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter to write, "Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words (sic)"
He was known for films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey and others. He also worked in a film called Helicopter Eela which starred Kajol in a leading role.
