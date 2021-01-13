Don't Know What They Want: Hema Malini on Protesting Farmers
The actor is a BJP MP from Mathura.
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has claimed that farmers have been coerced into protesting against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Central government. She said she welcomes the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the farm laws and constitute a committee to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre.
"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini told ANI.
Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra has previously showed support for the protesting farmers. "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast," the actor tweeted on 11 December.
He also tweeted, "I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief," ahead of the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre on 4 January.
