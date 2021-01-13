Don't Know What They Want: Hema Malini on Protesting Farmers

Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra has previously showed support for the protesting farmers. "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast," the actor tweeted on 11 December.

He also tweeted, "I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief," ahead of the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre on 4 January.