Farhan Akhtar Pens Note of Appreciation for ‘Ms Marvel’ Makers and Iman Vellani

The actor concluded with, “And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel.”

Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and also stars Mohan Kapur, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher and Fawad Khan. Ms Marvel will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 June.