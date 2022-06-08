Farhan Akhtar Pens Note of Appreciation for ‘Ms Marvel’ Makers and Iman Vellani
'Be prepared to be effortlessly charmed by Iman,' Farhan Akhtar wrote.
Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is making his Marvel debut with Ms Marvel, penned a note thanking the makers before the show’s release. “Tomorrow, 8 June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is,” Farhan wrote.
He added, “It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is in appreciation of Marvel.
“I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent.”Farhan Akhtar
The actor concluded with, “And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel.”
Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and also stars Mohan Kapur, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher and Fawad Khan. Ms Marvel will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 June.
