'Ms Marvel' Trailer: MCU's First Muslim Superhero Has Intriguing New Powers

In the comics, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) is an Inhuman who is supposed to get her powers from a substance called the ‘Terrigen Mist’. However, in the trailer, Kamala gets her powers after she puts on a set of bracelets and her eyes start to glow.

Considering Kamala’s strong connection to MCU character Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), the bracelets could be Nega-Bands worn by the first Captain Marvel in the comics (Mar-Vell). The bracelets could also be Quantum Bands.

Keeping true to the comics, Ms Marvel’s power set still includes the ability to manipulate her molecules, essentially giving her the ability to grow or shrink any part of her body. Additionally, she can also be seen creating blue light constructs after she wears the bracelets. The trailer gives us a glimpse at her "embiggened" hand.