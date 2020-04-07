QuickE: SRK Part of WHO’s Event, Purab Kohli Had COVID-19
1. SRK, Priyanka, Beckham Are Part of WHO’s ‘Together at Home’ Event
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas feature in the line up for World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s movement, One World: Together at Home. In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the event which will be broadcast live on Saturday, 18 April will feature artists and comedians from all around the world to raise money for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the news of the same on Twitter and wrote, “On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit http://globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more.”
2. Purab Kohli And His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19 In London
Actor and model Purab Kohli revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family are currently in London and that all four of them had contracted Coronavirus recently. It was his daughter Inaya who first demonstrated symptoms of flu. His wife Lucy, then showed symptoms and so did he. "Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue,” wrote the actor in a post on Instagram.
He further writes their son was infected too, “Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day.”
The family was constantly in touch with their general physician. Purab assured that his family is no longer in "self-imposed quarantine" and that they are "not contagious anymore.”
3. Lady Gaga Announces $35 Million Raised to Fight Coronavirus
American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga announced on Tuesday, 7 April that she, in collaboration with Global Citizen movement, raised $35 million in a week for World Health Organization (WHO)‘s Solidarity Response Fund.
Taking to Twitter, she announced that the money raised will go towards ‘essential PPE supplies and testing kits around the world and will help improve lab capacity to rapidly process tests.’
4. ‘Aliens’ Actor Jay Benedict Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications
Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in the film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus infection. He was 68. The actor died on 4 April, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle with the COVID-19.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Jay’s management team said, “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.”
5. This Too Shall Pass: Sumeet Vyas on Having a Baby During COVID-19
Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul announced their pregnancy on Sunday, 5 April on Instagram. Sharing photographs of the two, Ekta wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I.” Best wishes poured in for the couple from people from the fraternity.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet Vyas spoke about having the baby during the coronavirus outbreak and what their plans are. “Fortunately, our last check-up was towards the end of February and the next one is in April-end. We’d want to have our baby in my aunt’s maternity hospital, but if the current scenario doesn’t improve, we might have to think of alternate options,” said the Veere Di Wedding actor.
