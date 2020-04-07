QuickE: SRK Part of WHO’s Event, Purab Kohli Had COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas feature in the line up for World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s movement, One World: Together at Home. In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the event which will be broadcast live on Saturday, 18 April will feature artists and comedians from all around the world to raise money for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the news of the same on Twitter and wrote, “On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit http://globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more.”

Read more at: The Quint