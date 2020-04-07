Lady Gaga Announces $35 Million Raised to Fight Coronavirus
American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga announced on Tuesday, 7 April that she, in collaboration with Global Citizen movement, raised $35 million in a week for World Health Organization (WHO)‘s Solidarity Response Fund.
Taking to Twitter, she announced that the money raised will go towards ‘essential PPE supplies and testing kits around the world and will help improve lab capacity to rapidly process tests.’
WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund aims at curbing the spread of the virus, and ensures patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information. It is also used towards developing vaccines, tests and treatments.
Along with the WHO and Global Citizen movement, Lady Gaga has also curated an all-star event called, One World: Together at Home, which will be broadcasted live on Saturday, 18 April at 5 pm PST. The line-up for the concert includes Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckam, Elton John, Idris Elba, John Legend, Keith Urban, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
The event will feature artists and comedians from all around the world to raise money for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
We'll get through this!
