‘Aliens’ Actor Jay Benedict Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in the film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus infection. He was 68. The actor died on 4 April, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle with the COVID-19.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Jay’s management team said, “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.”