Purab Kohli And His Family Are Recovering From COVID-19 In London
Actor and model Purab Kohli revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family are currently in London and that all four of them had contracted Coronavirus recently. It was his daughter Inaya who first demonstrated symptoms of flu. His wife Lucy, then showed symptoms and so did he. "Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue,” wrote the actor in a post on Instagram.
He further writes their son was infected too, “Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day.”
The family was constantly in touch with their general physician. Purab assured that his family is no longer in "self-imposed quarantine" and that they are "not contagious anymore.”
Alongside the post, he wrote an explainer to the situation that he and his family are facing. It reads: “Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP (general practitioner) says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day.
We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it.
We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to soothe the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering.
Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible.”
Lots of love.
#CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Recovery #DontPanic #Breathe #Calm”
We wish Purab and his family a speedy recovery.
