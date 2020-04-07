SRK, Priyanka to Be a Part of WHO’s ‘Together at Home’ Event
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas feature in the line up for World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s movement, One World: Together at Home. In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the event which will be broadcasted live on Saturday, 18 April will feature artists and comedians from all around the world to raise money for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the news of the same on Twitter and wrote, “On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit http://globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more.”
The line-up for the live broadcast includes Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckam, Elton John, Idris Elba, John Legend, Keith Urban, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
The social media handle for Global Citizen movement also shared the announcement and wrote, “We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The funds raised will be utilised for providing marginalized people with medical care, supporting frontline workers and making global healthcare systems strong.
We'll get through this!
