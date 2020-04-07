This Too Shall Pass: Sumeet Vyas on Having a Baby During COVID-19

TV actor Ekta Kaul learnt about her pregnancy after she returned from a bike trip to Ladakh, and mistook it for altitude sickness during the trip. She said, “I felt like a rock star when I learnt the news on my return. I had gone to meet Sumeet who was shooting in Ladakh and wanted to explore the place. So, I made some friends with the crew and we all went for a bike ride. Throughout the trip, I was feeling slightly unwell and marked it down to altitude sickness.”

The couple tied the knot on 15 September 2018 in a traditional ceremony in Jammu, Ekta’s hometown.