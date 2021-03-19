Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee Reunite for ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’
The second installment will look at lives ‘through the internet’.
The 2010 anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha followed stories of lives affected by secret cameras, including MMS scandals and sting operations. Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao made their debuts with the movie. Now 11 years later, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee have reunited for LSD 2, which will also follow the same experimental style as the first. For production house Cult Movies, this is the second venture after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.
Ekta took to social media to share a teaser for the same. "After Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' Cult movies' next is here… Dibakar Banerjee and CULT movies come together to take the legacy of LSD forward ! New age, genre bending and breaking all boundaries with some of the finest storytellers of our times!! In 2010, #LSD hit theatres & now 11 years later… we are back to capture newer, higher, and wilder territories."
"LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. Dibakar’s craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate LSD 2 as much as they did the first part," said producer Ekta Kapoor in a statement.
"LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won’t be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with. It could be a mirror of what we are becoming. Ekta Kapoor has been the unchallenged disruptor and game changer in the way we consume narratives in India," director Dibakar added.
Cult Movies announced the venture on their social media with the caption, "This ride is about to get wild. #LSD2 coming soon!"
According to the teaser, LSD 2 is going to focus on lives 'through the internet'.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.