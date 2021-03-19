Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee Reunite for ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ 

The 2010 anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha followed stories of lives affected by secret cameras, including MMS scandals and sting operations. Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao made their debuts with the movie. Now 11 years later, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee have reunited for LSD 2, which will also follow the same experimental style as the first. For production house Cult Movies, this is the second venture after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.

Ekta took to social media to share a teaser for the same. "After Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' Cult movies' next is here… Dibakar Banerjee and CULT movies come together to take the legacy of LSD forward ! New age, genre bending and breaking all boundaries with some of the finest storytellers of our times!! In 2010, #LSD hit theatres & now 11 years later… we are back to capture newer, higher, and wilder territories."