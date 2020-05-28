With film and TV shoots coming to an unexpected halt because of the coronavirus lockdown, many people have started wondering as to what would the future of the shows that were already airing be. One such subject of speculation has been Ekta Kapoor’s hugely popular show Naagin 4. Rumours were abuzz about the serial not resuming, actors like Rashami Desai been asked to quit and more.Now, Ekta Kapoor has taken to Instagram to clear all speculations about Naagin 4. In the video, the producer begins by saying, “What I am being asked constantly is - is Naagin 4 coming to an end? Is Naagin 5 starting? Was it a problem with the actors? The rumours are continuing even though Mukta has cleared it out for you, so let me clear it out”.Rashami Desai’s Character in ‘Naagin 4’ to Be Done Away With?“Naagin 4 is going to get a fantastic end because you can’t start a story from the middle. We will have a four-episode finale for Naagin 4 and then getting into Naagin 5 immediately. As for the actors - Nia, Anita, Jasmine, Vijendra - you have been outstanding. If there’s anyone who has let you down it’s me”, Ekta adds.She thanked the cast of Naagin 4 for helping her complete the show and promised she would come up with a great script for them. As for taking in the older cast for Naagin 5, Ekta said she isn’t sure if that is going to happen because all depends on the script.‘KHKT’ Actor Dipika Kakar to Join Cast of ‘Naagin 4’? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.