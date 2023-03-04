'Active Lifestyle Helped Me Survive Heart Attack With 95% Blockage': Sushmita

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to share that she suffered a heart attack some time back. Sushmita underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai and is now recovering at home.

On Saturday, 4 March, Sushmita shared a video on social media, asking everyone to maintain an active lifestyle. “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”