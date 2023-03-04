'Active Lifestyle Helped Me Survive Heart Attack With 95% Blockage': Sushmita
Sushmita Sen recently underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to share that she suffered a heart attack some time back. Sushmita underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai and is now recovering at home.
On Saturday, 4 March, Sushmita shared a video on social media, asking everyone to maintain an active lifestyle. “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”
Sushmita added, "A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attacks is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more.”
Sushmita thanked all the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital for taking great care of her. "Can't wait to get back on the sets and give you’ll a season three like never before. Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for Taali.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.