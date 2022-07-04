Sushmita Sen’s 'Aarya' 3 in Development, Fans Say, 'Can't Wait'

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani has another season in development. The Emmy-nominated show is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’. The crime thriller tells the story of Aarya, who finds herself navigating through life due to unforeseen circumstances.

Madhvani took to Twitter to announce, “Aarya Season 3 in Development Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement.”