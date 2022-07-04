Sushmita Sen’s 'Aarya' 3 in Development, Fans Say, 'Can't Wait'
The Emmy-nominated show is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’.
Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani has another season in development. The Emmy-nominated show is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’. The crime thriller tells the story of Aarya, who finds herself navigating through life due to unforeseen circumstances.
Madhvani took to Twitter to announce, “Aarya Season 3 in Development Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement.”
The video that went with the post showcased the highlights of season 2.
The show follows Sushmita Sen's character as she turns into a don. She is also seen as a mother in the show and tries to protect her children at all costs while trying to keep herself financially afloat.
Aarya also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar among others.
