'Taali' First Look: Sushmita Sen To Play Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant
The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be premiered on Voot Select.
Sushmita Sen announced her upcoming film titled Taali and shared the first look poster of the same on social media on Thursday, 6 October. The actor will be essaying the role of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant in this biographical drama. Sawant, who is the trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust, has selflessly served people with HIV/AIDS.
Sushmita looks fierce in her first look from the film, with a large red bindi on her forehead. She can be seen wearing a red and green saree which adds elegance to her edgy appearence.
Sharing her first look on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Taali - Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"
The Main Hoon Na actor's fans and family also commented on the post and appreciated her bold avatar. While some fans called her a "tigress" some wrote "queen" in the comments section. Sushmita's daughter, Renee Sen also commented on the post and wrote, "Maa (red heart emojis), so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga. I love you the mostest."
Directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali will be premiered on Voot Select. While, it is produced by Arjun SG Baran, Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed, and Kartk D Nishandar. The film's release date has not been announced yet.
Topics: Sushmita Sen Taali Shreegauri Sawant
