'Stretching Begins': Sushmita Sen Resumes Work Out After Surviving Heart Attack
Sushmita Sen shared that she has been "cleared by her cardiologist" to start working out again.
Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on 7 March to share that she has been "cleared by her cardiologist" to start working out again. The actor posted a picture of herself stretching on a yoga mat in her balcony. Sen had taken fans by shock on 2 March, when she revealed that she had recently survived a major heart attack.
Sharing the news with her fans, Sen wrote, "#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."
Here, take a look:
After sharing the news of her cardiac arrest, the 47-year-old actor conducted a live session on Instagram to share a health update with her fans. Speaking about the incident, she said, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart."
"I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something," Sen further added in her video.
On the work front, Sen was last seen in the Emmy-nominated series Aarya. She will soon be seen in the third season of the show.
Topics: Sushmita Sen
