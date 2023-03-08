'Stretching Begins': Sushmita Sen Resumes Work Out After Surviving Heart Attack

After sharing the news of her cardiac arrest, the 47-year-old actor conducted a live session on Instagram to share a health update with her fans. Speaking about the incident, she said, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart."

"I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something," Sen further added in her video.