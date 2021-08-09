Dil Chahta Hai Turns 20: Farah Khan On Why She Didn't Charge a Penny

Trade pundits pegged DCH as a ‘moderate hit’ since the film did its major business, essentially at the urban centres. On the other hand, the ode to buddy-bonding was toasted by the critics and won seven Filmfare Awards for Best Critics’ Film, Best Supporting Actor (Akshaye Khanna), Best Actor in a Comic Role (Saif Ali Khan), Best Screenplay (Farhan Akhtar), Best Editor (A. Sreekar Prasad), R.D. Burman Award for Rising Music Talent (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy) and Best Choreography (Farah Khan for Woh Ladki Hai Kahan), besides two National Awards for Best Hindi Film and Best Male Playback Singer (Udit Narayan for Jaane Kyon).

Ask Farah Khan about how the award-winning ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’ was conceptualised and she says right away, “We had already shot a ‘date song’ – Jaane Kyun – on Aamir and Preity Zinta in Australia. So, the song with Saif and Sonali Kulkarni had to be different. Someone suggested that they should go on a date to a movie, and I pitched in that in their fantasy they should step into the screen and become the characters of the vintage movie they’re watching.