A Decade Apart, How 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'ZNMD' Taught a Country to Road-Trip

The Genre of Road Movies in Bollywood

It’s fair to say that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has a little bit of Dil Chahta Hai in it. Most dramedies around friendships do. DCH carved a blueprint for years to come with its rule-bending sensibilities, characterization, and courage. It compels one to reckon if the genre of road movies in Bollywood is suffering from repetition. The intrinsic nature of road movies and dramedies has, indeed, stayed uniform. But they still work brilliantly, blanketing us with comfort and journeys to self-discovery and fulfilment. They are so cathartic in their telling that we keep coming back to them.

Post-ZNMD, a plethora of road movies covering diverse themes made their way — Finding Fanny was a brave move in making a road movie entirely in English, exploring Goa like no other film had done before. Highway was a break from the usual romance attached to road films in Bollywood. Karwaan and Piku had underlying themes of family and death. Then there's the extremely beloved dramedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. All of them keep coming back to find traces from what Dil Chahta Hai first fashioned.

Twenty years later, DCH shines even among its future counterparts in which it represents friendships being as messy as romantic relationships. It made it okay for friends to grow apart and have boundaries with a sobriety that even ZNMD didn’t. The film defines an entire generation of audience and how it understands friendship. It touches notes that feel personal and real, lending authenticity, and more importantly, depth to bromances on screen. What can I say, Ya toh dosti gehri thi, ya yeh film 3D thi.