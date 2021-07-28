Dhanush: An Actor Poised to Become Indian Cinema's Next Polymath

The rest of the nation (not really, we tend to misrepresent these boundaries) or at least the film crazy public, not without reason, is more besotted by a certain Fahadh Faasil.

What is palatable in a Fahadh film and performance that is not readily apparent in Dhanush’s? Such near unanimous verbal accolades did not stem after Vada Chennai or Asuran, or even Karnan. Is it simply about one actor finding himself at the right place at the right time? Maybe it is about how we tend to evaluate performances.