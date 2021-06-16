What Makes Dhanush Special? Karthik Subbaraj, Aishwarya Answer

Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandhiram is all set to drop on Netflix on 18 June. One of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and co-stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George among others. In a video chat with The Quint, Karthik and Subbaraj tell us about their experience of working with Dhanush and what sets him apart as an actor. Karthik also gives us a peek into how he sold the idea of Jagame Thandhiram to Dhanush and looks back at the high and low points of his career since his debut film Pizza. Watch the video for more.