COVID-19: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Back in LA After Quarantine in Oz
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles, USA after two weeks of quarantine in Australia. Hanks and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, in course of a work trip to the southern continent.
Hanks posted an update on Twitter saying, “Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita Wilson and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”
Some time back, Hanks announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus. They encountered symptoms after travelling to Australia, where they were set to begin production on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley.
“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?” he wrote.
Soon after, the couple had shared another health update, saying they are taking it “one day at a time”.
“Hello folks, Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those fr whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” Hanks had written.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)