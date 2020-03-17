No Panic: Idris Elba On Testing Positive for Coronavirus
British actor and filmmaker Idris Elba has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a two-minute-long video that he posted on Twitter on Monday night, he said that his test results for coronavirus have been declared positive. Elba began by saying, “Listen I’m doing okay.” He also shared that his wife, Sabrina, has not been tested, but she is also doing fine.
The actor went on to share that although he did not develop any symptoms, he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the infection. He added, “I quarantined myself and got tested immediately”.
Elba encouraged people watching to practice social distancing and be diligent about hand washing, emphasizing the point that there are asymptomatic people are out there, like himself.
“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he said in the clip, adding “Look we live in a divided world right now...but now is a time for solidarity. Now is a time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected.”
