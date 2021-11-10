Court Orders Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Accounts to be Defreezed & Gadgets Returned
Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts were frozen after she was arrested by the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has ordered actor Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts to be defreezed, as per a report by India Today.
The accounts were frozen last year after Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.
As per the India Today report, Rhea, in her plea for defreezing her accounts, had stated that she is an 'actor/model by profession' and the NCB freezing her accounts 'and FDs by Notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her'.
She also reportedly stated that the bank account is required for paying salaries to her employees and fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments. Rhea added that she supports herself with the money from the accounts and her brother is also dependant on her. The application further noted that freezing her accounts for 10 months is causing 'prejudice' to her.
Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande, on behalf of the NCB, opposed the plea by stating that the investigation is still on, and if the accounts are defreezed then there is a possibility of using the said money in drug-related businesses. The investigating officer had reportedly said that this issue should be left to the court.
Special judge DB Mane, while pronouncing the order, said, "The investigating officer's reply shows there isn't a strong objection from the NCB for defreezing Rhea Chakraborty's accounts. In such circumstances, she is entitled to defreezing her accounts and FDs subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an affidavit stating that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, available for passing necessary orders, when required."
Rhea had also filed another plea requesting that her gadgets, that were seized, be returned. The court passed an order in her favour, stating that her gadgets be returned 'after due verification and identification, and executing indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000'.
