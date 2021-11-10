Court Orders Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Accounts to be Defreezed & Gadgets Returned

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande, on behalf of the NCB, opposed the plea by stating that the investigation is still on, and if the accounts are defreezed then there is a possibility of using the said money in drug-related businesses. The investigating officer had reportedly said that this issue should be left to the court.

Special judge DB Mane, while pronouncing the order, said, "The investigating officer's reply shows there isn't a strong objection from the NCB for defreezing Rhea Chakraborty's accounts. In such circumstances, she is entitled to defreezing her accounts and FDs subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an affidavit stating that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, available for passing necessary orders, when required."

Rhea had also filed another plea requesting that her gadgets, that were seized, be returned. The court passed an order in her favour, stating that her gadgets be returned 'after due verification and identification, and executing indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000'.