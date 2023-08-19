'Couldn't Take The Pain Anymore': Britney Spears on Divorce With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has finally spoken about her divorce from Sam Asghari. As per a report by BBC, a divorce petition was recently filed between Sam and Britney, citing "irreconcilable differences." The duo got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”, Britney captioned a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing.