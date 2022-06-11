ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Madonna, Selena Gomez & Others Attend Britney Spears' Dreamy Wedding

Britney and Sam's wedding was an absolute fairy-tale!

American singer-pop star Britney Spears tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Asghari at a home wedding on Thursday, 9 June, in Los Angeles. The wedding's guest list was star-studded with 60 prominent names like pop-star Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and many others. From a horse-drawn carriage to a beautiful pink floral arch, Britney's wedding was an absolute fairy-tale!

The 'Princess of Pop' walked down the aisle, in her stunning white off-shoulders wedding gown, which reportedly took 700 hours to design and was custom made by the well-known Donatello Versace, herself. Her beau, Sam Asghari also wore a tux designed by the same fashion house.

The wedding was officiated by Clint Hufft, who had previously married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Here are some of the photos, the Toxic singer shared on her social media:

