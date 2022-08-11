Munawar Faruqui to Perform in Hyderabad; BJP Threatens to Cancel Show Again
The comedian's previous show 'Dhandho' scheduled for January 2022 in Hyderabad, had also been cancelled by the BJP.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently announced his show 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Hyderabad, scheduled for 20 August. The comedian's previous show in the city was cancelled by the BJP in Telangana, in January, earlier this year. A BJP leader from the state has once again threatened Faruqui to cancel the show, as per a report by The News Minute.
The BJP MLA Tiger Raja Singh of Goshamahal, has threatened to beat up the comedian, and burn down the venue if the event is allowed to take place.
Taking to social media, Faruqui had shared a poster of his upcoming stand-up special in Hyderabad and announced its date on Wednesday, 10 August. However, the venue of the show is yet to be announced.
In continuation to the report, the BJP MLA making disparaging remarks on the comedian said, "In the past too, our idiot Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him, saying his event will be a great success.But even then, when Hindu groups across Telangana united to threated him, they got scared and cancelled the event."
He further added in his statement, "See what will happen if they invite him (Faruqui). Whereever, the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and the police will be responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge."
Faruqui's previous show 'Dhando' in Hyderabad, was announced following the Telangana Minister and TRS working President KTR's open invitation to the comdian. However, the show was cancelled after several Hindu groups protested, alleging that the comedian had made jokes on Hindu gods and goddesses, which hurt their religious sentiments.
Faruqui's upcoming show 'Dongri to Nowhere' has previously been cancelled in Bangalore as well, due to similar threats. Although the comedian had performed the same show, thrice in the city earlier.
