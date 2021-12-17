KTR Welcomes Munawar Faruqui & Kunal Kamra to Hyderabad for Comedy Shows
Some shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra were cancelled in Bengaluru in November and early December.
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamara to Hyderabad, on Friday, 17 December. The IT minister said that Hyderabad is "truly cosmopolitan" and offers stand-up comedians an "open invite".
The minister was speaking at the inauguration of insurance and financial company Mass Mutual's Hyderabad office.
KTR's invitation comes three weeks after Faruqui's show in Bengaluru was cancelled, on 28 November, as the city police denied permission to hold the event. The police's decision is believed to be based on a complaint lodged by a right-wing group, Hindu Janajagruti. Kamra's shows in Bengaluru were also cancelled as right-wing groups raised their objection.
What Did KTR Say?
Rao, who is popularly known as KTR, said during the inauguration which was held on Friday morning, "We don't cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically." The minister is also the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KTR's party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi is in power in Telangana.
"We are truly welcoming (them)."Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao
The minister further said, "I am saying this for the people who are listening from Bengaluru or who are from Bengaluru. You claim to be a cosmopolitan city and you end up taking comedy very seriously. I don't understand that at all." KTR said that Hyderabad welcomes all cultures.
Before KTR, on 13 December, Congress leader Digvijay Singh had invited both Faruqui and Kamra to perform in Bhopal.
"You can come here and criticise the government. In fact we receive a lot of brickbats from our opposition everyday but we are very tolerant. Trust me."Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao
On behalf of the government, KTR said that Hyderabad welcomes, "all people who want to make it their home." With more companies and investment coming in Hyderabad is on its way to becoming "a truly global city", he said.
Apart from Bengaluru, Gurgaon Comedy Fest too had dropped Faruqui, with the organisers claiming they do not want to put "the public in danger". In Telangana, both the BJP and the Congress are in the Opposition.
