KTR Welcomes Munawar Faruqui & Kunal Kamra to Hyderabad for Comedy Shows

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamara to Hyderabad, on Friday, 17 December. The IT minister said that Hyderabad is "truly cosmopolitan" and offers stand-up comedians an "open invite".

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of insurance and financial company Mass Mutual's Hyderabad office.

KTR's invitation comes three weeks after Faruqui's show in Bengaluru was cancelled, on 28 November, as the city police denied permission to hold the event. The police's decision is believed to be based on a complaint lodged by a right-wing group, Hindu Janajagruti. Kamra's shows in Bengaluru were also cancelled as right-wing groups raised their objection.